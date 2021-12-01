E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
This Queen of the Universe Sneak Peek Would Make Miley Cyrus Proud

Get loud and proud with judges Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage and Leona Lewis in RuPaul’s Drag Race singing competition spinoff.

Sing it, sister!

RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off, Queen of the Universe, is set to take the spotlight on Dec. 2 on Paramount+. The singing competition show hosted by Graham Norton will feature drag queen contestants from 10 different countries, performing against one another to win the crown. RuPaul serves as producer on the show. 

Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage and pop star Leona Lewis will judge each contestant on performance, wardrobe selection, and diva attitude.

In an E! exclusive clip, the prestigious Pop Diva Panel watches contestant Chy'enne Valentino, who comes out swinging with a powerful rendition of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball." 

Secrets About RuPaul's Drag Race's First 10 Years

As soon as Valentino takes the stage in a sparkling emerald gown, the judges not only clap and smile, they start to sing along, even when the performer's voice goes up an octave.

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

Lewis raises her hands in the air and lets out a loud "woo!" as her fellow judges clap in unison. No shade meant to the OG lip-synching queens of Drag Race, but hearing Valentino sing—and sing well!—is positively goose bump–inducing.

"It's a global aspect that we've never seen before, and it's a singing competition; no one is lip-syncing, they're all singing their own tunes," Williams told Entertainment Weekly. "We'll be judging them not only on the quality of their talent and musicianship, but also their star quality

 

Paramount

This is one fierce competition we cannot wait to get dressed up for. Watch the exclusive clip above, and be sure to tune into Paramount+ on Dec. 2

