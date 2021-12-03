You Won't Believe What the 2001 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Looked Like

Watch : 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

It's time to travel 20 years back in time to some of the boldest looks in red carpet history!

We're taking a nostalgic walk down PCAs memory lane and proving that while some things definitely change (say, hairstyles and fashion trends), some things (and celebrities!) never go out of style.

At the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards in January 2001, Julia Roberts made waves winning Favorite Movie Actress for capturing our hearts with Erin Brokovich, while everyone's favorite Friends Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow made our hearts jump accepting the Favorite TV Show award together.

To prepare for the 2021's People's Choice Awards, airing live Tuesday, Dec. 7, on E! and NBC, we're traveling back two decades ago to see what celebrities and stars wore on the big night. You won't believe these pics of everyone from a teenage Mandy Moore to up-and-comers 'NSYNC hanging out on the red carpet.

Although twenty years is a long time, it also feels like it was just yesterday.