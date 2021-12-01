Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2

Westworld's Aaron Paul is about to enter the world of baby bliss.
The 42-year-old actor and his wife of eight years, Lauren Parsekian, are expecting their second child together.
Lauren, 34, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, Dec. 1. "We can't wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already," she wrote, alongside a picture of herself in a beanie and sweats by the fireplace. Their 3-year-old daughter Story Annabelle Paul sweetly placed her hands on Lauren's baby bump.
The activist and director gave birth to the couple's first child in 2018. "There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart," Lauren wrote of Story when she arrived.
When announcing their first pregnancy, Aaron took to Instagram to share the debut pic of Lauren and her bump. "Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you," the Breaking Bad star said.
Aaron and Lauren's love story seems like the perfect Southern California experience: They met at Coachella and married at Malibu's Calimigo's Ranch in 2013.
Three months after they tied the knot, he made it clear he'll always be over the moon about his wife. "Let me tell you, my friend, I will be in the honeymoon phase until I leave this planet," Aaron told People when asked if they're still in their honeymoon stage. "Getting married to Lauren was the greatest accomplishment of my life. I will be forever grateful."
Earlier this year, he called her a "gift to this planet" and "an absolute rockstar of a mother."
In honor of Mother's Day, Aaron wrote on Instagram, "You inspire me every single day to be better and do more. I am so damn thankful for your heart and that beautiful mind of yours. Watching you take on this role as a mother has been such a blessing for me. You have done it with such ease and patience and the way our baby girl looks at you I with cherish until my last breath."
In addition to appearing in the movie Dual this year, Aaron stars as Caleb Nichols in Westworld.