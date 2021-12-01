E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

See Helen Mirren's impressive transformation into former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold that title.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 01, 2021 9:54 PMTags
MoviesHelen MirrenCelebritiesTransformation
Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok

From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women.

So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

"Golda Meir was a formidable, intransigent and powerful leader," Mirren said at the time of the casting announcement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I only hope I do her justice!" Meir died of lymphatic cancer in 1978 at age 80.

The biopic, currently titled Golda, is filming in London, where photographers spotted the Queen actress filming alongside Call My Agent! star Camille Cottin. In the pictures, Mirren is nearly unrecognizable and thanks to prosthetics and makeup is a dead ringer for Meir.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Following six weeks of filming in London, the cast will travel to Israel to film on location.

BACKGRID

Keep scrolling to see more stars whose on-screen transformations and acting earned them recognition at the Academy Awards!

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

3

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

Hulu/Moviestore/Shutterstock; Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

The actress lost almost 40 pounds to play the iconic jazz singer in the 2021 film, which earned her an Oscar nomination.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

To transform the actress into her role of real life Appalachian grandmother Mamaw Vance in the 2020 film, makeup and special effects artist Matthew Mungle pulled Close's 2011 head cast from Albert Nobbs and sculpted her a new set of false ears and a false nose, according to Variety. The actress received an Oscar nomination for her role.

Moviestore/Shutterstock, Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
Charlize Theron, Monster

At the 2004 Academy Awards, the gorgeous A-lister was honored with a Best Actress win for her chilling portrayal of real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos

Sony Pictures, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Christian Bale, American Hustle

The British actor packed on more than 40 pounds for his Oscar-nominated performance as a beer-bellied con artist in 2013's American Hustle. He put on the same amount to play former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in the 2018 movie Vice, which also earned him an Oscar nomination. The star dropped 70 pounds for the 2019 movie Ford v Ferrari, in which he plays slender race car driver Ken Miles. For the 2011 film The Fighter, which earned him his first Oscar, he lost about 30 pounds while gaining muscle.

WireImage; DC Comics/Warner Bros./Shutterstock
Joaquin Phoenix in The Joker

The actor lost 52 pounds to play the deeply disturbed Arthur Fleck, the man who would become Batman's adversary.

Paramount Pictures via Shutterstock, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Nicole Kidman, The Hours

It took three hours (and an infamously large prosthetic nose) for makeup artists to render the Best Actress winner completely unrecognizable for the 2002 drama. 

Snap/Shutterstock, TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Tom Hanks, Philadelphia

The actor shed 35 pounds and shaved his head to play an HIV-stricken attorney suing his former firm for wrongful termination. Hanks took home Best Actor at the 1994 Oscars, and made a similar transformation for his Oscar-nominated performance in 2000's Cast Away

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; BBC Films/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Renee Zellwegger, Judy

The actress, who famously gained a reported 17 pounds to play the title role in Bridget Jones's Diary, did not have to change her physique to transform into Judy Garland for the 2019 film Judy, for which she won her first Oscar. You can thank the makeup and costume department for her transformation.

"Renée was extremely emotionally and artistically involved in Judy, the movie's costume designer, Jany Temime, who also worked on the Harry Potter films, told Vulture. "It was her film. I think she really got into Judy's skin."

Zellweger told the outlet, "Jany fit the costumes to Judy's posture. So the dresses didn't fit me unless I stood like I was supposed to stand. The zipper wouldn't go up."

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Quite a departure from Robbie's sultry character in The Wolf of Wall Street, several prosthetics, braces and wigs helped the Best Actress nominee bring the disgraced figure skater's career-ending scandal to life in the 2017 flick. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock, Kevin Winter
Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club

The Academy recognized McConaughey's extreme commitment to playing an HIV/AIDS stricken electrician with a Best Actor win during the 2014 ceremony. 

Ash Knotek/Snappers/ZUMAPRESS.com, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight

The late actor received a posthumous Oscar in 2008 for his chilling and mesmerizing performance as The Joker in the second film in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. His look as the iconic villain differed greatly from those previously seen on past actors onscreen.

"What would it be if this guy slept in his makeup, this psychopath?" makeup artist John Caglione Jr. told IGN. "If he didn't spruce up his makeup for two or three weeks? He never changes his clothes It's those kinds of organic details that really helped."

He continued, "You think of a clown's makeup and for the most part, they're pretty detailed with sharp lines. But this had to be the opposite of that."

Shutterstock, Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Hilary Swank, Boys Don't Cry & Million Dollar Baby

The two-time Oscar winner dramatically altered her appearance to play real-life transgender man Brandon Teena in the 1999 drama, and then again in Clint Eastwood's 2004 Best Picture winner.

Moviestore/Shutterstock; Getty Images
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

In order to play British prime minister Winston Churchill, the 2018 Best Actor nominee spent upwards of four hours in the makeup chair every day and wore a "Victorian corset" style bodysuit. 

Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock; WireImage
Natalie Portman, Black Swan

Before taking home Best Actress at the 2011 Oscars, the petite actress shed 20 pounds and trained up to 16 hours a day for her role as a mentally ill ballerina. 

Anne Marie Fox/Voltage/Kobal/Shutterstock; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club

Ever the chameleon, the 2014 Best Supporting Actor winner prepared to play a HIV-positive transgender woman by losing 40 pounds and only staying in character on set. 

"I had done similar things with weight, but this was different," Leto told E! News in 2013. "I think the role demanded that commitment…It was about how does that effect how I walk, how I talked, who I am, how I feel. You know, you feel very fragile and delicate and unsafe."

Moviestore/Shutterstock , Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Brie Larson, Room

The Best Actress winner gained 15 pounds of muscle to play a mother who escapes years of captivity with her 5-year-old son (Jacob Tremblay) in the 2015 film. Larson said she even limited her exposure to the outside world, restricted nutrients like Vitamin D and tailored her eating habits to better grasp what her character experienced. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock, George Pimentel/WireImage
Rooney Mara, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

At the 2012 Academy Awards, the typically fresh-faced starlet was honored with a Best Actress nomination for her performance in the thriller. Mara went as far as to pierce multiple body parts, bleach her eyebrows and chop her hair to transform into Lisbeth Salander.

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

3

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

4

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

5

Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

Latest News

Exclusive

This Queen of the Universe Sneak Peek Will Please Miley Cyrus

Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Third Anniversary Celebration

New Rom-Com Series With Love Is on Our Must-Watch List

Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Golda Meir

Exclusive

Why Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Hits a High Note

Exclusive

Shannon Beador Responds to Tamra Judge's Calling Her a "Victim-Liar"