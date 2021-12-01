Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch : Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok

From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women.

So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.

"Golda Meir was a formidable, intransigent and powerful leader," Mirren said at the time of the casting announcement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I only hope I do her justice!" Meir died of lymphatic cancer in 1978 at age 80.

The biopic, currently titled Golda, is filming in London, where photographers spotted the Queen actress filming alongside Call My Agent! star Camille Cottin. In the pictures, Mirren is nearly unrecognizable and thanks to prosthetics and makeup is a dead ringer for Meir.