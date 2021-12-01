RHOC's Shannon Beador Responds to Tamra Judge Calling Her a "Victim-Liar"

Feuds on and off-screen.
The Real Housewives of Orange County is back with a brand new season tonight, but it turns out there's already plenty of drama unfolding in real-time, too. Just ask Shannon Beador!
The season 16 cast member joined the Bravo franchise in 2014 and immediately hit it off with longtime stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. Together, they formed the "Tres Amigas" friendship group, though it all fell apart when Vicki and Tamra were fired ahead of RHOC's 15th season.
That was nearly two years ago, but ladies have yet to reconcile, let alone cease fire. In fact, Tamra just took to Twitter to call her former friend a "victim-liar" after Shannon briefly addressed the status of their relationship on a podcast.
Asked for her thoughts on the tweet during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Shannon revealed this was the first time she was seeing it.
"I don't Google myself and I don't go on social media, so what did that say?" the RHOC star asked Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester during the exclusive chat.
Once she found out, Shannon responded.
"You know what, I was a good friend to her," she said. "All of the things that have happened over the last multiple years now have been sad to me because she was my best friend. But I'm not going to engage. All I'm gonna say is there are a lot of untruths out there about me. That's it."
Added the reality TV personality, "I'm not gonna argue with someone who was my best friend in the public."
Since Shannon and Tamra were such good friends at one point, would she ever consider a reconciliation?
"It's a sad thing and of course I'm gonna say, 'never say never' 'cause my goodness, things have happened where it's like 'I'm done!' and then oh, now you're my friend," Shannon explained on Daily Pop. "So, 'never say never' but it's been really sad and heartbreaking for me. I feel as though I'm being pushed and prodded so that I do engage and I'm not going to."
On a more upbeat note, she is looking forward to fans watching the new season of RHOC, which marks Heather Dubrow's return to the franchise.
"I was super excited about her coming back to the show because although we started off on a rocky note in my first season, we ended up on a good note and we had a lot of fun together," Shannon said. "Having her back is great and it's a really good season."
John Janssen, her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years, will even be featured throughout the new episodes. Shannon revealed that before the met, he had never seen the show but has since "binge watched it a little bit here and there."
"He's been very supportive and he's on all season this year," she added.
Hear more from Shannon in the above Daily Pop interview!
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons anytime on Peacock.
