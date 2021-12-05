How Yellowjackets Assembled the Best New Cast on TV

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

It's a tale as old as time. Boy and girl meet. Boy and girl fall in love. They then get married and write a show about a soccer team who turns into cannibals. Classic love story, right?

Okay, so it's not traditional, but that is the very loose origin story behind Yellowjackets, Showtime's buzzy new drama created by husband-and-wife showrunners Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle.

The duo, who previously worked on Narcos and The CW's The Originals, first thought of the concept for the show in 2017, during one of their many marital pitch conversations. Some couples argue over where to order out dinner, Lyle and Nickerson debate storylines.

"We are married to each other and spend an obscene amount of time together, and so we are just always throwing ideas back and forth, and some of them get a 'huh' response and others might even get that same response but then they kind of just take hold, take root a little bit," Lyle told E! in a recent phone interview. "Then, a couple days later the other person will be like, 'You know, here's a thing we can do with that idea or here's an idea for a character,' and they kind of end up having their own gravitational pull. This is one of them."