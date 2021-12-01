How Gisele Bündchen Feels About Tom Brady Wanting His Son Jack to Follow in His Football Footsteps

Watch : Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

For Tom Brady, the family that footballs together stays together. His wife, Gisele Bündchen, has other ideas.

On the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, talks about spending a wonderful Thanksgiving with his family, which included watching his Michigan Wolverines' big win over rivals Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 27 with his son, Jack, who he refers to as a "little future [Michigan] Wolverine."

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB reflected on playing for his alma mater and how victorious it feels to win at that age. "I was fortunate to be a part of that [Michigan-Ohio State] rivalry in five games that I played against them," Brady recalled. "We won the first three which were all really great wins. And then I lost one the first year I started. I won my fifth year as a senior at home in the ‘Big House.' I feel so great for those seniors because you go out with that victory."