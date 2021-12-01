E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How Gisele Bündchen Feels About Tom Brady Wanting His Son Jack to Follow in His Football Footsteps

Tom Brady can already envision his teenage son Jack playing for his alma mater, but Jack's stepmom—Tom's wife, Gisele Bündchen—isn't so sure.

By Jake Thompson Dec 01, 2021 9:17 PMTags
FamilyGisele BundchenTom BradyKidsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

For Tom Brady, the family that footballs together stays together. His wife, Gisele Bündchen, has other ideas.

On the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Graythe Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, talks about spending a wonderful Thanksgiving with his family, which included watching his Michigan Wolverines' big win over rivals Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 27 with his son, Jack, who he refers to as a "little future [Michigan] Wolverine."

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB reflected on playing for his alma mater and how victorious it feels to win at that age. "I was fortunate to be a part of that [Michigan-Ohio State] rivalry in five games that I played against them," Brady recalled. "We won the first three which were all really great wins. And then I lost one the first year I started. I won my fifth year as a senior at home in the ‘Big House.' I feel so great for those seniors because you go out with that victory."

photos
Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Moments

The famous athlete added that his oldest child Jack, witnessed Michigan's win alongside him. "I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling and I said, ‘That's where you're gonna be! You're gonna be in the ‘Big House' someday. You're gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.'

But not everyone in the Brady household is sold on the 14-year-old following in his father's famous footsteps. "And my wife [Gisele] was like, ‘Just let him be what he wants to be for god's sakes!'" Tom recalled about Jack's stepmom. "It was a great day for our family."

Only time will tell whether their eldest son Jack takes on football, but its safe to say he's garnered the support from both of his parents either way.

Tom, 44, and Gisele, 41, share son Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8. He also has a 14-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.  

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive Tom and Gisele's romance.

Instagram
Super Bowl 2021 Family Photo

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, their kids Vivian Brady and Benjamin Brady and Tom's son John Edward Thomas Moynahan pose together for a Super Bowl 2021 family photo.

Instagram
Happy Valentine's Day 2020

The two pose on Valentine's Day.

Instagram / Tom Brady
Selfie Time

The two pose for a selfie in 2019.

Instagram
Happy Wife, Happy Life

The 40-year-old posted a fab photo of the couple in June gushing, "Yes I do! Feliz dia dos namorados! Te amo muito!"

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been! We love you so much! Let me count the ways...." wrote the football legend in a hot post for his wife's 38th birthday.

Instagram
Brady Bunch

Happy Mother's Day! The football player posted a family photo with his wife and kids to Instagram with the Portuguese caption, "Te amo muito! Feliz Dia da Mães!"

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Met Magic

Keeping with the "Heavenly Bodies" theme of the 2018 Met Gala, the awe-inspiring pair looked absolutely angelic in each other's arms.

Instagram
Through Thick and Thin

After the Patriots' stunning loss to the Eagles in the 2018 Super Bowl, the football stud's wife posted a heartfelt message to Instagram. "Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!"

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Football Babes

The Brazilian model showed her support for her football star before the big 2018 Super Bowl LII game in Minnesota. 

Instagram
Team Brady

In celebration of her hubby's big win at the AFC Championship game, the actress planted a kiss on his cheek and gushed on Insta, "What a game!!! Congratulations my love! So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats."

Instagram
Snow Angels

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours! A morning snowstorm and Santa's visit make for an extra special day! Love, Peace, Joy, and Happiness to you all!" greeted the star athlete in a sweet Christmas post.

Instagram
Breakfast Buddies

On Halloween, the lovebirds looked like the perfect pair in their toast and avocado costumes.

Instagram
Sacked!

"There is nothing better than being with you," Gisele writes in honor of Father's Day 2017. Tom gets caught in a pile up with his three children Vivian, Benjamin and John. 

Instagram
Put a Ring On It

With another Super Bowl title comes another Super Bowl ring. Gisele shares this photo on her Instagram of the cute couple on their way to the ring ceremony in June 2017. 

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Another Day Another Slay

The couple takes the Met Gala red carpet by storm in matching metallics once more in May 2017. 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
They Are The Champions

The happy couple share a kiss between the madness as Tom wins his 5th Super Bowl title in February 2017. 

Instagram
8 Years Strong

"Love being your partner in the dance of life," Gisele writes in celebration of the couple's 8th wedding anniversary in February 2017. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
National Treasures

The pair stops by the American Museum of Natural History in honor of National Geographic's 'Years Of Living Dangerously' newest season in September 2016.  

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Gisele posts a sweet message for her husband's birthday on Instagram, while the two are apart. "We miss you and wish we could be with you today," she captions the photo in August 2016.  

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goat Communications
Spring Fling

The doting husband supports his beautiful wife at her Spring Fling book launch in NYC on April 30, 2016. 

AKM-GSI
Sun Kissed

 

The pair share a kiss in the sand while vacationing on a Costa Rican beach in March 2016. 

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Cuddle Up

The lovebirds leaned on each other to stay warm during  their son Benjamin's hockey game in early 2016.

David Dunleavy/Splash News
Look of Love

The couple enjoys a romantic date night at the movies.

Ordonez/Jackson/INFphoto.com
Eye of the Storm

The beleaguered duo step out in New York in August 2015, their first sighting together since Tom appealed his Deflategate suspension.

 

Instagram
Life Is Beautiful

The couple enjoy the fruits of their labors in paradise with the kids and Gisele shares the memory on Tom's 38th birthday.

Splash News
Fit for Prints

The couple take a dip on a family vacay in Costa Rica in March 2014.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Nice Job, Honey

Gisele congratulates her man on the Patriots' win in Super Bowl XLIX, his fourth championship.

instagram
Happy Halloween

The Cowardly Lion finally manned up and planted one on Dorothy.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Homeward Bound

The couple enjoy a jaunt back to Gisele's native Brazil for the 2014 World Cup Final match between Germany and Argentina.

Splash News
All in the Family

Tom and Gisele enjoy a May 2015 day in the park with the kids and Bridget Moynahan, mom of Tom's eldest son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

photos
View More Photos From Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

3

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

4

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

5

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

Latest News

Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Golda Meir

Exclusive

Why Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Hits a High Note

Exclusive

Shannon Beador Responds to Tamra Judge's Calling Her a "Victim-Liar"

How Gisele Bündchen Feels About Tom Brady Wanting His Son Jack to Foll

Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Prays for the "Ultimate Sentence" for Him

How Vanessa and Nick Lachey's Kids Learned Their Parents Are "Famous"