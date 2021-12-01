Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Prays for the "Ultimate Sentence" for Him in Child Porn Trial

Watch : Josh Duggar's Hearing Reveals Graphic New Allegations in Court

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and child pornography.

Amy Duggar King did not mince words while expressing her thoughts on her estranged cousin Josh Duggar's federal trial over child pornography charges.

"Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee," Amy wrote, quoting the Bible, in a Nov. 30 Instagram Story captured in a screenshot by People. She added, "Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence."

In April, Josh, the oldest sibling on the now-canceled TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting, was arrested, temporarily detained and charged with receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His jury trial began in his native Arkansas on Tuesday.

Josh faces charges of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. If convicted of both counts, he could receive a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.