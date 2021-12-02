How to Watch NBC's Annie Live!

Watch : "Annie Live!": Taraji P. Henson & Cast Talk Iconic Roles

The sun'll come out tomorrow, but you don't have to wait that long for NBC's Annie Live! because it's happening tonight, Thursday, Dec. 2!

When the official cast photo of the highly anticipated live production was revealed on Nov. 24 exclusively with E!, we couldn't wait to see 12-year-old newcomer Celina Smith take on the beloved orphan Annie in the classic musical. And with an A-list lineup of supporting superstars that includes Taraji P. Henson and Harry Connick Jr., you won't want to miss this holiday event.

NBC has made a habit of transforming adored Broadway musicals to live specials, starting with The Sound of Music Live! starring country queen Carrie Underwood in 2013. Annie Live!—the show about a young girl who lives in an orphanage and dreams of reuniting with her parents someday—is the latest foray in the network's staging of musicals for primetime television.

Other previous classics include The Little Mermaid, Hairspray, The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Annie Live! including where to watch, who's in the star-studded cast and more.