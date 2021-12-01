How Vanessa and Nick Lachey Reacted When Their Kids Found Out They’re Famous

Watch : Nick Lachey GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 Emmys

It's always weird when you find out your parents are famous. At least, that's what we're guessing! Nick and Vanessa Lachey's three kiddos know for sure.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the NCIS: Hawai'i actress and her Masked Singer-winning hubby spoke with Drew and Jonathan Reveal and shared that their three children—Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 6, and Phoenix, 4—have started to learn that their parents' jobs are a bit more public-facing than other kids'.

Camden was the first to question their careers. "On the first day of school, Camden came home and asked, ‘Mommy, where were you today?' I said, ‘I was at home, baby.' And he said, ‘Well, my friend said she saw you on Top Chef Junior.'"

Vanessa explained to him that it was a show on television that she had hosted in the past.

"Fast-forward and Daddy won The Masked Singer," she added, "and the kids in his class were amazed."