Midge Gets Two New Roommates in New Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Teaser

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle return for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Watch the hilarious teaser here.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 01, 2021 8:33 PMTags
TVCelebritiesRachel BrosnahanThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Watch: Rachel Brosnahan Says "Mrs. Maisel" Is Her Dream Role

Our favorite stand-up comic is back, and this time she has some new roommates. 

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle return as Abe and Rose for season four of the critically acclaimed hit, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On Dec. 1, Prime Video released a sneak peek trailer ahead of the upcoming season, which premieres on Feb. 18 and it looks like Mom and Dad are about to get a lot closer to Midge (Rachel Brosnahan).

"I thought it might be wonderful for you two to move in here with me," Midge says to her parents in the teaser. 

Rose agrees with Midge's suggestion, but Abe is quick to say "no," and is apprehensive about moving into his daughter's guest room. "So, when you have guests, they'll sleep on top of us?" he questions. 

"We can't tell people our daughter's supporting us," says Rose. "It would be humiliating," adds Abe.

The husband-and-wife duo ultimately agrees to move in, but not without some ground rules.

"Now the logical cover story for moving in here is that Abe and I bought the place back from you," Rose reasons with Midge. 

But Midge isn't having any of it. "So, I did all of this for you," she says, "and you want to tell the whole world you did this for me?"

Back in 2019, season three of Mrs. Maisel ended with Midge losing her gig with Shy Baldwin, and her parents nearly broke. 

Without many options, will Midge agree to this cover story and "move in" to her own apartment?

Find out when The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video.

