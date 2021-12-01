Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi for Photographing Her Coming Out of Public Bathroom

Britney Spears has had enough.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the "Stronger" singer called out the paparazzi for taking photos of her entering and leaving a gas station restroom in Los Angeles. In an Instagram post, Britney shared that she had a "s--tty day yesterday" due to the invasive encounter but managed to brush it off after practicing some self-love.
"Paps took pics of me coming out of a public bathroom," she wrote. "I mean how embarrassing is that ????"
Britney also shared a video set to Madonna's "Vogue," which featured herself modeling a variety of outfits in front of her Christmas tree. According to the 39-year-old pop star, having some fun with fashion helped lift her mood.
"So right when I got home I had a PFC … it means ‘party for confidence‘ and I swear if you have confidence struggles or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over," she continued, telling fans that they "must try it !!!!"
So, what does a "PFC" entail? For Britney, it means putting "some heels on and a dress," "sparkles on your body," a dash of lip gloss—"the kind you want to eat"—and blasting Nicki Minaj.
As for the most important step, the Grammy winner said: "Keep your head held high no matter what and just shake what ya mama gave ya !!!"
"I mean I've NEVER DONE THIS BEFORE EVER," she added. "Except for last night of course."
Britney has spoken out about the paparazzi invading her personal space in the past. In June, the "Toxic" artist said it was "really not fun" to have photographers follow her to Hawaii during her vacation with now-fiancé Sam Asghari.
"It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture," she wrote on her Instagram, "but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing !!!!!"
She added at the time, "I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly F--K YOU AND F--K OFF !!!!"