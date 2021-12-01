E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Zendaya Reveals “Big Sister” Bond With Hunter Schafer as Actresses Reflect on Euphoria Season 2

Euphoria breakout star Hunter Schafer’s special bond with co-star Zendaya started out as “big sister” support from the leading lady. Find out how their real lives reflect in their characters.

Hunter Schafer's portrayal of Jules on HBO's hit show Euphoria made her a star and it also developed a special friendship.

Along with Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue, the two delivered powerful performances that took a deep and dark look at life for a group of high school students as they dealt with drugs, sex, and violence. The dramatic endeavor proved to be a unique bonding experience for the actresses as revealed in Schafer's cover story interview for the December/January issue of December/January issue of Harper's Bazaar.

When asked about first meeting Schafer, the Dune actress said, "Knowing that she was so young and so much of this was new to her, my thing was being as much of a big sister as I could… What we do for a living is important, but the friendship we share is more important."

Schafer also speaks about how life imitates the art of the show, "There's a lot of me in Jules. I do think blurred lines between an actor and a character make a deeper character." 

Euphoria's Most Talked About Moments

Jules begins her gender transition at 13, about which Schafer said, "I'm still forming that process and also setting boundaries, which I didn't have in season one."

Schafer previously talked about her overlap with her character during a 2019 interview with The New York Times, "I transitioned in early high school, and her transition might have been a little bit earlier than mine. But transitioning while you're in public school is a pretty intense experience, so I knew I could bring that to her."

Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria is set to return for season two on HBO on Jan. 9.

 

