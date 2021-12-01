Avril Lavigne Shares the Surprising Story Behind Her Early "Dirty Rock Hair"

Watch : Avril Lavigne's New Music Is Coming Next Month

There's nothing complicated about it—Avril Lavigne's always been her own girl.

Nearly 20 years after dominating the pop-punk music space, the "Sk8er Boi" singer spoke to Nylon about the early days of her music career. Known at the time for her baggy jeans, long ties and straight greasy hair, the 37-year-old shared that she wouldn't change a thing about the way she presented herself at the time

"There's nothing I wish I did differently," the December cover star told the magazine. "I do look back and think some things are funny. I didn't have a stylist, and I wore my own clothes out of my suitcase for a year, over and over. I didn't have makeup and hair people. I was just like straight, dirty, rock hair. But that's also what made me me."

Even though Avril doesn't regret staying true to who she was, looking back, the Canadian rocker does wonder why her team let her do so many things on her own.