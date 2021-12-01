Save an Extra 20% on This Must-Have Blowout Brush While You Still Can

This content was created by StackCommerce for E!. E! has affiliate relationships, so we get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Unless you're an incredibly talented stylist or have a glam team that will fix you up whenever you have a strand of hair out of place, you can expect to have some bad hair days now and then. Hair is often moody, and you can't will your locks to look decent all the time. It takes some work to get them to look the way you want, but the process of styling can be time-consuming and tiring. The alternative may be getting your hair done at a salon, but doing that regularly will only burn a hole in your pocket.
The good news is there's another alternative solution: using a blowout brush that does magic (sort of). The Adagio Blowout Brush happens to be a hair styling tool designed to help you have a good hair day every day, and this Cyber Monday, you can grab it on sale for an extra 20% off with StackSocial coupon code CMSAVE20.
When it comes to hairstyling, the tools you use matter. The Adagio Blowout Brush is engineered in a way that it's capable of drying and straightening your hair all at the same time. It features an air-dry function that Adagio says helps zap the dampness out of your locks, which can save you a significant amount of time when it comes to styling.
This blowout brush also utilizes Tourmaline technology to produce negative ions and retain hair moisture, all while adding a boost. You won't have to worry about having flat hair—this brush claims to add volume to your precious mane as it straightens. It has two speed settings, too, so you can select your preferred drying speed.
Grab the Adagio Blowout Brush for $39.99 with StackSocial coupon code CMSAVE20. Take your pick from three colors: rose gold, lavender, and baby blue. Gifting one to a friend? You can also grab a 2-pack of either the rose gold or lavender for $67.99 using the same code.
