Why Amelia Hamlin's Dad Harry Is "Glad" She's "Solo" After Scott Disick Breakup

Harry Hamlin is asked by WWHL viewers what he thinks about daughter Amelia Hamlin’s breakup with Scott Disick. Here his interesting take on Amelia's new single life.

Watch: Harry Hamlin Talks 25-Year Marriage With Lisa Rinna

He is one proud papa.

During last night's Nov. 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Harry Hamlin took the hot seat and was asked by WWHL viewers his thoughts on 20-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin's breakup with 38-year-old ex Scott Disick and if he was secretly happy that they were no longer together. The father of three, who was joined by Succession's J. Smith Cameron, called the breakup question "interesting" before elaborating further.

"Look, Amelia is doing great," Harry shared. "She's living in New York and she's having the time of her life solo. I have no idea, I didn't pull the curtain, I have no idea what exactly happened there. I'm just glad that she is solo, put it that way."

The 70-year-old actor previously expressed that their youngest daughter's relationship with Lord Disick was "just a phase," and he wasn't the only family member weighing in. Wife and THe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna also expressed her thoughts on the September breakup.

2021 Celebrity Breakups

The couple's bumpy relationship finally took its toll after nearly 11 months when Amelia made it official on Sept. 7, after Disick reportedly spoke poorly of ex Kourtney Kardashian in a private direct message to her ex Younes Bendjima

At the time, a source told E! News, "[Amelia] was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful. It's really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney."

Though Amelia was upset at the time, the insider says she wants to take the high road. As the source put it, "She's fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him."

During his WWHL interview, Harry also revealed that his favorite memory of his late mother-in-law Lois Hamlin was her dancing. "She was dancing three weeks up until she passed," he shared. "Lisa texted me and said, 'Lois would be happy she made People Magazine!"

"Heaven has a new angel," Lisa Rinna wrote after her mother Lois died at the age of 93 following a stroke last month. The mother-daughter duo were fan favorites on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive Scott and Amelia's romance.

Instagram
New Couple Alert?

Scott and Amelia fuel romance rumors after the model posted this selfie over Thanksgiving 2020 with the caption, "Thankful 4 These PPL."

BACKGRID
New Year, New Boo

The hot new couple arrives home from a New Year's trip to Mexico in January 2021.

Instagram
IG Official

The lovebirds make their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Dinner Date

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two pics of him and his lady at dinner in Miami.

BACKGRID
Miami Heat

Scott and Amelia enjoy a romantic getaway in Miami over Valentine's Day weekend.

MEGA
Sweet PDA

The bikini clad beauty shows her man some affection as they relax on the beach.

Instagram
Getting Handsy

The lovebirds can't keep their hands off each other at dinner.

Instagram
Made for Each Other

Amelia declares Scott is "her dream man" during adorable date night in Miami.

VAEM/MIAMIPIXX / BACKGRID
Boating Babes

Scott and Amelia enjoy a boat tour around Miami in March 2021.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Hot Rods

Scott and Amelia visit a Porshe dealership in Miami.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Photo Opp

The duo pose for pics while grabbing dinner at Papi Steak in Miami.

BENS / BACKGRID
Mali-Boo

The duo enjoy some retail therapy shopping around the Malibu Country Mart. in May 2021.

Instagram
All Tangled Up

Scott posted an adorable pic of his feet on top of Amelia's tanned toes in May 2021. "Pick a foot, any foot," Scott playfully captioned.

Instagram
Birthday Kiss

Amelia shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of celebrating Scott's 38th bday. "Birthday cutie," she captioned.

Instagram
Yacht-y Lovers

"Happy birthday my love. You light up my life, and make my world better," Amelia captioned on Instagram for Scott's 38th birthday in May 2021. "I can't imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I'm so lucky. I'm so blessed to have met you. I love you." Aw!

Instagram
GTL

In this case, the "L" stands for love between these two cuties! Amelia shared a sunbathing snapshot in honor of Scott's 38th birthday in May 2021.

Instagram
Sweet Embrace

Scott rests his thumb over Amelia's fingers while embracing in May 2021. 

Instagram
Peace Out

Amelia flashed a peace sign in a selfie with boyfriend Scott in May 2021. 

Instagram
Hand in Hand

Amelia shared her holding hands with Scott between the sheets in May 2021.

Instagram
Cuddle Time

A sleepy Scott rests his head in Amelia's lap as she snapped a selfie in May 2021. 

Instagram
Main Squeeze

Amelia and Scott reach out for one another in an adorable pic from May 2021.

Instagram
Lean On Me

The lovebirds walk arm-in-arm as Amelia leans on boyfriend Scott. The model shared the sweet photo for Scott's 38th birthday in May 2021.

Instagram
NSFW

Scott shared this naughty image of a nearly naked Amelia wearing only lingerie in June 2021. "A little higher, almost there," he captioned the booty-baring photo.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

The Flip It Like Disick star showers Amelia with love for her 20th birthday, as he gifts her a lavish diamond-adorned necklace. The model even tears up after receiving the dazzling jewelry piece.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Cuddle Up

Amelia held on to Scott while they sped off on a boat together. The couple looked chic in twinning neutral lounge sets, cuddled up under an orange Hermès blanket, in July 2021.

Instagram / Amelia Hamlin
Playing Footsie

Amelia and Scott showed off their matching tan legs in a cute Instagram Stories pic from July 2021.

