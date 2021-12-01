E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Orlando Bloom Feels "Incredibly Blessed" to Showcase This Part of Work to His Kids

While attending UNICEF's 75th anniversary celebration, actor Orlando Bloom reflected on his charity work and why it’s important to teach his kids to give back.

Being a movie star is cool, but giving back is what really matters to Orlando Bloom.

While celebrating Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, the actor stepped out to support UNICEF's 75th anniversary event.

During the star-studded bash held at NeueHouse in Hollywood, Orlando was quick to praise the non-profit for the work they do all year long.

"I just feel incredibly privileged to work with UNICEF," he told reporters. "It's been about more than 10 years and I've had the great opportunity, the great good fortune to go to some of the most challenging places in the world to see how UNICEF works in a community to really bring that community together and to make a huge impact in the lives of so many."

Orlando continued, "It's sort of nice to be able to come out and celebrate what they do…and hopefully support and continue to sort of spread the good word that they really make a difference. I've been blessed, as I said, for 10 years to see it firsthand is remarkable."

His philanthropy work is something he hopes to pass along to his two children including 10-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. He is also raising 15-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancée Katy Perry.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for UNICEF USA

While they will both likely see dad's movie posters, Orlando explained that it's more important to see their parents giving back. 

"This is the only thing that's important, really," he shared with E! News. "You know, this is the only thing that's important when you think about women and children in the world that we don't see and we can turn a blind eye to so I feel incredibly blessed."

During the event, which also included appearances by Sofia Carson and Garcelle Beauvais, Orlando donated $32,580, which is equivalent to the cost of a truck to deliver vaccines to Africa.

While his kids stayed home for the charity event, an eyewitness spotted Orlando scrolling through pictures of Daisy on his phone while chatting with a guest.

"He was beaming with pride as he talked about his daughter," the eyewitness added.

