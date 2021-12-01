Music Exec Clarence Avant's Wife Jacqueline Avant Shot and Killed in Home Invasion Robbery

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Clarence Avant is mourning the loss of his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Avant.

According to TMZ, the music executive's spouse was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery at their residence in Beverly Hills on Dec. 1. She was 81.

The Beverly Hills Police Department told E! News its communications center received a phone call at 2:23 a.m. regarding a shooting that had occurred. When the police arrived at the scene, the department continued, they found a victim with a gunshot wound but the suspect or suspects were no longer at the scene. The police said the victim was transported to a local hospital by the Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics but did not survive.

While police did not name the victim, a spokesperson for Netflix confirmed to NBC News that Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed. Her daughter Nicole Avant is married to Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. A Netflix spokesperson also told The Hollywood Reporter that Clarence was not injured during the home invasion.