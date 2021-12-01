E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Clayton Echard Reveals Whether He Finds Love on His Season of The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard may not be handing out roses yet, but he is already spilling some tea.

It looks like this season may end with a trip to Neil Lane. 

The 26th season of The Bachelor hasn't even started, but its leading man, Clayton Echard, is already throwing around the "L" word. In an interview with Good Morning America on Dec. 1, Clayton revealed that this season was a success. "I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought," he explained. "I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."

Clayton brought more than his good looks and warm personality this season, he also brought a "checklist of sorts" for what he was looking for in a life partner—and he says the women "brought all of that and so much more."

Clayton may have found his happily ever after but, with whom? That's another story.

This news follows ABC's confirmation on Nov. 30 that Clayton will serve as the lead for the upcoming 26th season of The Bachelor, which premieres on Jan. 3.

"I was so incredibly honored and humbled to have had the experience. Learned a lot about myself and it has been quite the journey," he said of his season. 

We first met the 28-year-old medical sales rep from Missouri on Michelle Young's ongoing season of The Bachelorette. He became a fast fan favorite, but Michelle sent him home on episode six.

Clayton's journey to find love on The Bachelor begins Jan. 3 on ABC.

