E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Clayton Echard Reveals Whether He Finds Love on His Season of The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard may not be handing out roses yet, but he is already spilling some tea.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 01, 2021 6:32 PMTags
TVCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Jesse Palmer Is New "Bachelor" Host; Is He the Right Pick?

It looks like this season may end with a trip to Neil Lane. 

The 26th season of The Bachelor hasn't even started, but its leading man, Clayton Echard, is already throwing around the "L" word. In an interview with Good Morning America on Dec. 1, Clayton revealed that this season was a success. "I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought," he explained. "I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."

Clayton brought more than his good looks and warm personality this season, he also brought a "checklist of sorts" for what he was looking for in a life partner—and he says the women "brought all of that and so much more."

Clayton may have found his happily ever after but, with whom? That's another story.

photos
Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

This news follows ABC's confirmation on Nov. 30 that Clayton will serve as the lead for the upcoming 26th season of The Bachelor, which premieres on Jan. 3.

"I was so incredibly honored and humbled to have had the experience. Learned a lot about myself and it has been quite the journey," he said of his season. 

ABC

We first met the 28-year-old medical sales rep from Missouri on Michelle Young's ongoing season of The Bachelorette. He became a fast fan favorite, but Michelle sent him home on episode six.

Clayton's journey to find love on The Bachelor begins Jan. 3 on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo

3

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

4

Julia Roberts' Husband Shares Rare Pic of Their 17-Year-Old Twins

5

Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence on "Embarrassing" Suspension from CNN

Latest News

Zendaya Reveals “Sister” Bond with Hunter Schafer on Euphoria

Avril Lavigne Shares Surprising Story Behind Her Early Hairstyle

50+ Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life

Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence on "Embarrassing" Suspension from CNN

Save an Extra 20% on This Must-Have Blowout Brush While You Still Can

Why Amelia Hamlin's Dad Is "Glad" She's Solo After Scott Disick Split

The Bradshaw Family Opens Up About the Tragic Loss of a Family Member