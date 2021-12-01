Why Garcelle Beauvais Thinks Kathy Hilton Is RHOBH's "Breakout Star"

Garcelle Beauvais is just like the rest of us: She loves Kathy Hilton!
Following a season of ups and downs—Erika Jayne's legal drama, Sutton Stracke shading Crystal Kung Minkoff's leather pants, a dinner party from hell—Garcelle is grateful for her drama-free and hunky-dory Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kathy.
"I love her," Garcelle exclusively gushed to E! News during the UNICEF 75th Anniversary Celebration at NeueHouse, Hollywood, on Nov. 30. "She was like the breakout star. Everybody fell in love with her and there's nothing not to love."
While fan favorite Kathy has yet to confirm whether she'll return to film season 12, Garcelle joked that for every other Housewife, public opinion can change in an instant.
"You know, it can go either way," she noted. "And you can't take it all too seriously because it could turn, but I've been having a ball in terms of how people have received me."
The Real co-host added, "Andy Cohen was on The Real [Nov. 30] and he was like, 'It's so great to see people embrace you and be happy for you and so it's nice.'"
But Garcelle has yet to tune in to Kathy's sister (and RHOBH O.G.) Kyle Richards on Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. "I will watch it this weekend," Garcelle teased.
As for Garcelle's lifelong charity work, she explained that UNICEF has been a part of her life "for a very long time."
"I've always been a supporter of them. I love what they do," the Haitian mother of three said. "The fact that they've been here for 75 years is tremendous. Not only have they helped children in Haiti with vaccines and also help with free doctors, I just love what they do."
The RHOBH star concluded, "I think that's what my platform is for: to bring awareness to things that are important, not just to look fancy."
