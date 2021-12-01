Trevor Noah Returning to Host the 2022 Grammy Awards

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

Trevor Noah is back to host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced that the The Daily Show star will MC music's biggest night in January. "Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement. "We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammy's stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

CBS CEO George Cheeks, added, "Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March's Grammy's, and we can't wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year."

In March, Trevor served as host the scaled-back ceremony that was pushed back due to Covid-19. And only saw the famous faces who took the stage attend.