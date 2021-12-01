E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Trevor Noah Returning to Host the 2022 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah is back for music's biggest night. The Recording Academy announced that the Daily Show star will return to bring the funny and MC the 64th Grammy Awards.

Trevor Noah is back to host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced that the The Daily Show star will MC music's biggest night in January. "Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement. "We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammy's stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

CBS CEO George Cheeks, added, "Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March's Grammy's, and we can't wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year." 

 In March, Trevor served as host the scaled-back ceremony that was pushed back due to Covid-19. And only saw the famous faces who took the stage attend. 

Still, the show went on as Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Harry Styles, Beyoncé and more stars sat in the socially distance audience, outside of the Staples Center, and supported their fellow performers and nominees.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This year, the ceremony will return home and be broadcast live from the newly named Crypto.com Arena (currently the Staples Center) in Los Angeles.

Last week, the nominees for this year's ceremony were announced.

Jon Batiste leads the charge with 11 nominations. Justin Bieber and Doja Cat follow with eight. And Billie Eilish and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo each follow with seven nominations each. The 63rd Grammy Awards will air Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS.

