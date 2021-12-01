Juliette Lewis Joins All–Star Cast in Peacock's Queer as Folk

Juliette Lewis is ready to bring the drama.
The Academy Award and Emmy–nominated actress is set for a recurring guest star role in Peacock's upcoming Queer as Folk. Fresh off her starring role in Yellowjackets, she will play a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son.
Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt and Benito Skinner also join Kim Cattrall as recurring guest stars in the reimagining of the British series created by Russell T. Davies.
Queer as Folk explores the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans who are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. With a group that includes a drag queen (Fields), a fun-loving hedonist who is always the life of the party (Renfro), a charming and empathetic sex worker (Bhatt), and a martini-soaked, and a high society southern debutant with trailer park roots (Cattrall), the series will surely offer a little bit of something that everyone can identify with in their personal existence.
Adding to the vibrant and diverse show will be series regulars Devin Way, who will play a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe, Jesse James Keitel who will play a trans, semi-reformed party girl, and Candace Grace as a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood.
The original Queer as Folk was a 1999 British series that highlighted the trials and tribulations of three men living in Manchester's gay community. It starred Aidan Gillen, Craig Kelly, and Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam, who gained fame in the role as the love-smitten Nathan Maloney.
Queer as Folk has yet to set a release date.
