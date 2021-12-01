Juliette Lewis Joins All–Star Cast in Peacock's Queer as Folk

Watch : Juliette Lewis & Michael Ealy Dish on "Secrets and Lies"

Juliette Lewis is ready to bring the drama.

The Academy Award and Emmy–nominated actress is set for a recurring guest star role in Peacock's upcoming Queer as Folk. Fresh off her starring role in Yellowjackets, she will play a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son.

Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt and Benito Skinner also join Kim Cattrall as recurring guest stars in the reimagining of the British series created by Russell T. Davies.

Queer as Folk explores the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans who are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. With a group that includes a drag queen (Fields), a fun-loving hedonist who is always the life of the party (Renfro), a charming and empathetic sex worker (Bhatt), and a martini-soaked, and a high society southern debutant with trailer park roots (Cattrall), the series will surely offer a little bit of something that everyone can identify with in their personal existence.