E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Juliette Lewis Joins All–Star Cast in Peacock's Queer as Folk

Peacock’s reimagined drama Queer as Folk is bringing Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr. and Kim Cattrall together for a truly diverse set of characters.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 01, 2021 5:24 PMTags
TVJuliette LewisKim CattrallCharlie HunnamPeacock
Watch: Juliette Lewis & Michael Ealy Dish on "Secrets and Lies"

Juliette Lewis is ready to bring the drama.

The Academy Award and Emmy–nominated actress is set for a recurring guest star role in Peacock's upcoming Queer as Folk. Fresh off her starring role in Yellowjackets, she will play a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenage son.

Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris RenfroEric GraiseSachin Bhatt and Benito Skinner also join Kim Cattrall as recurring guest stars in the reimagining of the British series created by Russell T. Davies.

Queer as Folk explores the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans who are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. With a group that includes a drag queen (Fields), a fun-loving hedonist who is always the life of the party (Renfro), a charming and empathetic sex worker (Bhatt), and a martini-soaked, and a high society southern debutant with trailer park roots (Cattrall), the series will surely offer a little bit of something that everyone can identify with in their personal existence.

photos
TV Remake, Reboot and Revival Status Check: What's Going on With Your Favorite Shows?

Adding to the vibrant and diverse show will be series regulars Devin Way, who will play a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe, Jesse James Keitel who will play a trans, semi-reformed party girl, and Candace Grace as a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood.

 

Showtime

The original Queer as Folk was a 1999 British series that highlighted the trials and tribulations of three men living in Manchester's gay community. It starred Aidan Gillen, Craig Kelly, and Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam, who gained fame in the role as the love-smitten Nathan Maloney.

Queer as Folk has yet to set a release date.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

3

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

4

Ben Affleck Teases "Beautiful" Story Behind Revived Romance With J.Lo

5
Exclusive

See Christine and Kody Brown's Tension Hit a Breaking Point

Latest News

Selena Gomez Shares Tricks For When She Struggles "Getting Out of Bed"

Juliette Lewis Joins All–Star Cast in Peacock's Queer as Folk

A Rough Sound Check Leaves Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa More Than Worried

Relive the Fashion Evolution of Miranda on Sex and the City

Exclusive

See Taraji P. Henson & Co-Stars Sum Up Annie Live! in One Word

Sandra Bullock Gives Rare Peek Into Life With Bryan Randall & Kids

Exclusive

See Christine and Kody Brown's Tension Hit a Breaking Point