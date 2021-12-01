This Is Us Co-Stars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson to Host NBC's Rose Parade Coverage

Watch : Kevin Hart's Game Has "This Is Us" Stars Rushing to The Shower

One for the record books!

Ahead of the highly anticipated sixth and final season of This Is Us, premiering Jan. 4, stars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson will help ring in the New Year in a very special way: by hosting NBC's live coverage of the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda.

E! News can exclusively confirm that Metz and Watson will host the telecast from Pasadena, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 1, starting at 8:30 a.m. PT. NBC is celebrating its 95th year broadcasting the beloved Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and televising the annual festivities beginning in 1954.

"I'm excited to be hosting the iconic Rose Parade in one of my favorite cities with one of my favorite people, Susan Kelechi Watson," Metz said in a press statement.

Watson similarly gushed, "Metz, me and the iconic Rose Parade...New Year's Day doesn't get much better than this!"