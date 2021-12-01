George Stephanopoulos Previews “Most Intense” First Interview With Alec Baldwin After Fatal Shooting

Watch : Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin will open up in his first interview following the fatal shooting on the set of his movie Rust in late October.



The actor recently sat down with host George Stephanopoulos from ABC News for an on-camera exclusive, set to air on the network on Thursday, Dec. 2. Ahead of the formal one-on-one, Stephanopoulos talked to his co-hosts about the forthcoming footage, sharing that the actor is "devastated."



"I've done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC," Stephanopoulos said in a clip, shared by the network on Dec. 1. "This was the most intense I've ever experienced. It's so raw, as you can imagine, he's devastated. But he was also very candid. He was very forthcoming. He answered every question."



The formal sit-down comes a little over a month after Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun while on the set of the movie Rust on Oct. 21, fatally striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.