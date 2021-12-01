Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety

We got a celebration here!
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is marking a major milestone. The Jersey Shore alum shared Dec. 1, that he is six years sober. "Today we celebrate being a champion," the 39-year-old wrote next to a photo of a sobriety coin that reads "6 Years Clean and Sober." Mike's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, congratulated her other half in the comments, writing, "I'm so incredibly proud of you! You're the most amazing husband, father & human that I know! I love you forever honey!"
The Its Baby Situation account, dedicated to the couple's 6-month-old son Romeo Reign, also chimed in: "Proud of my daddy." Mike also got some love from his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmate Jenni "JWoww" Farley. "YASSSSSSSSSS BIG BRO."
Big Daddy Sitch has been open about his past struggles with prescription drug abuse and shared on social media the resources that helped him during his recovery. In March 2020, the reality-TV star and his wife opened up to E! about the ways he leaned on his recovery tools, during his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion in 2019
"The guys in prison were like, 'What? Who smiles all day in prison?' And I was just grateful to be alive, grateful to have another day to wake up, I was also grateful to be with this woman next to me," the reality TV star told E! Pop of The Morning last year. "We had such a beautiful wedding and I had such good memories to sort of draw from. And also, I had hope that once I got out that I would really take advantage of my situation and sort of strive for a comeback."
Now, Mike has even more to celebrate, as he's nominated for not one, but two, E! People's Choice Awards. The reality star and his castmates are nominated for Reality Show of 2021 and Mike will face off against his Family Vacation castmate, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi for Reality TV Star of 2021.
"I was hyped," Mike shared exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop in October. "We definitely have a grateful situation. Obviously, the streets are talking and I'm very appreciative of the support."
"Plus, in December," he added at the time, "I'm gonna be six years clean and sober so that is a huge, huge milestone for me. It's just amazing and for me to get that nomination being sober, and being a new Mike this one's very sweet for me."