Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety

We got a celebration here!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is marking a major milestone. The Jersey Shore alum shared Dec. 1, that he is six years sober. "Today we celebrate being a champion," the 39-year-old wrote next to a photo of a sobriety coin that reads "6 Years Clean and Sober." Mike's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, congratulated her other half in the comments, writing, "I'm so incredibly proud of you! You're the most amazing husband, father & human that I know! I love you forever honey!"

The Its Baby Situation account, dedicated to the couple's 6-month-old son Romeo Reign, also chimed in: "Proud of my daddy." Mike also got some love from his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmate Jenni "JWoww" Farley. "YASSSSSSSSSS BIG BRO."

Big Daddy Sitch has been open about his past struggles with prescription drug abuse and shared on social media the resources that helped him during his recovery. In March 2020, the reality-TV star and his wife opened up to E! about the ways he leaned on his recovery tools, during his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion in 2019