Pete Davidson Proves He's the Best Big Brother While Sitting Courtside at Knicks Game With Sister Casey

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are OFFICIALLY Dating!

It looks like this family outing was a slam dunk.

Pete Davidson attended the Brooklyn Nets' game against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 30 with his sister Casey Davidson and mom Amy Davidson.

The trio watched the Nets beat the Knicks with a final score of 112 to 110, and Amy snapped a few sweet photos of the siblings sitting courtside. "Love my kids xo," she wrote on Instagram. Casey, a former college basketball player, also posted a picture from the game, and she and Pete were spotted on the jumbotron.

For the outing, Pete wore a jean jacket over a white T-shirt and pair of colorful pants. He accessorized his look with a beige baseball cap and white sneakers.

Recently, Pete has been hanging out with Kim Kardashian. While neither the Saturday Night Live star nor the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum have commented on their relationship status, a source close to Kim told E! News the two are dating.