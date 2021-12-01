Kelly Osbourne Fires Back at Tabloid for "Fat Shaming" Her During "Hardest Year" of Her Life

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting New Look

Consider this as Kelly Osbourne going on the record.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Osbournes alum shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from National Enquirer that asked for her to comment on an upcoming story, which insensitively claimed that she "has put on a tremendous amount of weight" lately.

The unverified email, which was posted to her Instagram Story, said that the former Fashion Police star "has been dealing with stress of her relapse by eating."

While the message said that Kelly should reply to the outlet and its editor-in-chief, Dan Dolan, if she has a comment about the story, the 37-year-old star decided to respond in her own way.

"This is what I have to deal with on a daily basis," she wrote in the caption of her post. "Feel free to email Dan and tell him what you think about them fat shaming me."