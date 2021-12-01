Bindi Irwin Celebrates Brother Robert With "Stocked Fridge" as He's All Grown Up on 18th Birthday

Watch : Why Bindi Irwin Is Taking a Break From Social Media

This Wildlife Warrior is not so little anymore!

Steve Irwin's son, Robert, celebrated his coming of age with an "epic 18th party" with his family and friends at Australia Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Mom Terri and sister Bindi Irwin joined the photographer for a day of fun at the zoo in honor of his 18th birthday.

As Bindi, 23, wrote on Instagram, "happy 18th to the very best. This year you've been promoted to uncle and taken on the world," referring to his relationship with her 8-month-old daughter, Grace.

"I can't wait to see what incredible adventures are on the horizon for you," Bindi wrote. "I'll always, always be here for you (with a fully stocked fridge). Love you." In true younger brother fashion, Robert replied, "Thank you B! Love you (and your fully stocked fridge) so much."

He celebrated his day by unveiling new statues of three different wombats at Australia Zoo. Meanwhile, guests participated in clay workshops, a photo station, pony rides and more activities.