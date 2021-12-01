Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Has Us Feeling Holly and Jolly

The 25 Days of Christmas schedule has our faces lighting up like a Christmas tree.
Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas annual television event marks the beginning of the holidays, which means it's time to drop everything, grab some tree-shaped Reese's and start watching our favorite holiday classics. From childhood favorites, like Home Alone and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, to romantic comedies, such as Holiday in Handcuffs and Love Actually, there's something sure to get everyone in the Christmas spirit!
Be sure to also catch the Freeform premiere of Office Christmas Party, and all four of the Toy Story films, during the month-long event.
So before Santa arrives, throw on some cozy pajamas, drink a cup of holiday cheer (AKA hot cocoa with extra marshmallows, of course) and settle in for countless hours of your favorite holiday movies.
Wednesday, December 1
4:00 a.m Holiday in Handcuffs
7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
8:05 a.m. The Santa Clause
10:15 a.m. The Santa Clause 2
12:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:50 p.m. Home Alone
5:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9-11 p.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Thursday, December 2
4 a.m. The Mistle-tones
7:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8 a.m. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
10:05 a.m. Arthur Christmas
12:10 p.m. Home Alone
2:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9-11 p.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Friday, December 3
4 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
4:30 a.m Jingle All the Way 2
6:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
1:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
4:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saturday, December 4
4 a.m. The Simpsons Holiday Episodes
4:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
6:35 a.m Prancer Returns
8:40 a.m. Home Alone 3
10:50 a.m. Arthur Christmas
12:55 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
3:05 p.m Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
4:10 p.m Frosty the Snowman
4:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
5:50 p.m. Home Alone
8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Sunday, December 5
4 a.m. Prancer Returns
6:05 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
7:o5 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
9:10 a.m. Arthur Christmas
11:15 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
2:35 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
3:40 p.m. Home Alone
6:10 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:50 p.m. Daddy's Home 2
Monday, December 6
4 a.m. It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
6:30 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
8 a.m. Daddy's Home 2
10:10 a.m. Home Alone
12:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
5:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
9 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, December 7
4 a.m. Stealing Christmas
8 a.m. Home Alone
10:30 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1:10 p.m. Jingle All the Way
3:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9 p.m. Arthur Christmas
Wednesday, December 8
4 a.m. Snow
8 a.m. Jingle All the Way
10 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
12 p.m. Arthur Christmas
2 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
4:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
6:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
9-11 p.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Thursday, December 9
4 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze
7:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:30 a.m. The Santa Clause
10:40 a.m. The Santa Clause 2
12:50 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
2:50 p.m. Home Alone
5:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9 p.m. Snowglobe
Friday, December 10
4 a.m. Call Me Claus
9 a.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:35 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:10 p.m. Home Alone
3:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Saturday, December 11
4 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
6:05 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
6:35 a.m. The Star (2017)
8:40 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
10:10 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
11:40 a.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
12:10 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story
2:10 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2
4:15 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 3
6:45 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4
8:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas
Sunday, December 12
4 a.m. The Star (2017)
6 a.m. Jingle All the Way
8 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
10:05 a.m. Arthur Christmas
12:10 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
4:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9 p.m. Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
Monday, December 13
4 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
7:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:30 a.m. The Santa Clause
10:30 a.m. The Santa Clause 2
1:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3:00 p.m. Home Alone
5:30p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Tuesday, December 14
4 a.m. 12 Dates of Christmas
7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
9:30 a.m. Love Actually
12:30 p.m. Home Alone
3 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:30 p.m. Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)
9 p.m. The Night Before
Wednesday, December 15
4:00 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
8:00 a.m. Office Christmas Party
10:35 a.m. The Santa Clause
12:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
3:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Thursday, December 16
4 a.m. Black Nativity
7:30 a.m.The Preacher's Wife
10 a.m. Almost Christmas
12:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
3:00 p.m. Home Alone
5:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9-11 p.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
Friday, December 17
6 a.m. Love Actually
9 a.m. Home Alone
11:30 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
2:10 p.m. The Santa Clause
4:20 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
Saturday, December 18
4:35 a.m. Love Actually
7:45 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
9:55 a.m. The Santa Clause
12:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
2:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
6:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
Sunday, December 19
4:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors
6:30 a.m. Home Alone 3
8:30 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
10:30 a.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
1:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
3:10 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
3:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
4:50 p.m. Home Alone
7:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10 p.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
Monday, December 20
4 a.m. Prancer Returns
7:30 a.m. Home Alone
10 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:35 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
1:40 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
2:15 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
3:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
5:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
9 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, December 21
7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
9:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
10 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11 a.m. Daddy's Home 2
1 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
3 p.m. Home Alone
5:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Wednesday, December 22
4 a.m. (1968)
4:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way
6:30 a.m. Love the Coopers
9 a.m. Daddy's Home 2
11:05 a.m. Home Alone
1:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, December 23
4 a.m. It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
6 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
7:30 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
9 a.m. Arthur Christmas
11:05 a.m. The Star (2017)
1:05 p.m. Home Alone
2:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
6:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas
Friday, December 24
4 a.m. Prancer Returns
7:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8 a.m. The Star (2017)
10 a.m. Home Alone
12:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:00 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
5:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
6 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Saturday, December 25
4 a.m. Arthur Christmas
6:10 p.m. The Santa Clause
8:20 a.m. The Santa Clause 2
10:50 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:00 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:05 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
2:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
3:45 p.m. Home Alone
6:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas