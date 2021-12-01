All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Hometowns Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Things are getting serious on this week's episode of The Bachelorette. Michelle Young met the families of her final four suiters, Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, Brandon Jones, and Rodney Mathews. Michelle has made it clear that she's looking for a husband and hopes to get engaged at the end of the season, but, unfortunately some of the family members have doubts about the relationships that are forming.
There was a lot of high stakes drama, making out, and of course, a lot of fashion moments. Michelle, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been blessing our televisions with some great looks. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy styles from Saks Fifth Avenue, Cettire, SSENSE, Revolve, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, and Ramy Brook.
The episode started out with some girl talk between Tayshia and Michelle, discussing the upcoming hometown dates. Tayshia wore a white tank top with a brown mini skirt for the pep talk. Michelle rocked a white mid-length dress.
GAUGE81 Nice Tank Top
This white tank top is far from typical. It has a high neckline and it's made from stretchy organic cotton. It's also available in black at Revolve.
Balmain Buckle-Detail Layered Mini Skirt
This leather mini skirt has multiple layers overlapping layers with a gold buckle in the middle. Yes, this one is definitely a splurge for most of us, but it's a fashionable investment piece.
The hosting duo has been consistent with the color-coordinated looks all season long. For this rose ceremony, The Bachelorette hosts opted for green mini dresses. Tayshia wore an off-the-shoulder mini dress with a cut-out in olive green. Kaitlyn went for the classic slip dress in a vibrant emerald green.
Alice + Olivia Harmony Satin Mini-Slipdress
This sleek satin mini dress has a subtle and sophisticated cowl neckline, spaghetti straps, and a zipper at the back. This classic style is incredibly versatile and well-suited for many types of events. Instead of wearing a red dress at a holiday party, go for this green one. If you've been invited to an event that requires cocktail attire, this is a great choice. You can dress this up with some accessories and a sky high heel. Or you can go for a casual vibe with a denim or leather jacket.
