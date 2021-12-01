How You Can Spend a Night in the Real Home Alone House

Watch : How Cheyenne Jackson Was Sold on "Clusterfunke Christmas"

The owners of this Chicago home are making dreams come true.

This holiday season, fans of Home Alone can enjoy a once in a lifetime sleepover real-life McAllister residence, which will soon be available for bookings through Airbnb for one night on Dec. 12. Four guests can stay in the Winnetka, Ill. home and dine in the very kitchen where pizzas were enjoyed and milk was spilled 30 years ago in the beloved film starring Macaulay Culkin.

In addition, you can enjoy a night of games and '90s junk food alongside Kevin McAllister's brother, Buzz (Devin Ratray) for the reasonable price of $25. To top things off, the group will enjoy the ultimate watch party for the movie Home Sweet Home Alone, which is streaming on Disney+.

"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating," says Buzz, "but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home—my pizza, even—with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."

Buzz is even giving the four lucky people a LEGO Ideas Home Alone kit to remember their time at the McAllister residence.