Exclusive

How You Can Spend a Night in the Real Home Alone House

Home Alone's Buzz McAllister has special plans for a sleepover at the Chicago residence this season. Find out how you and three friends can be his guests here.

Watch: How Cheyenne Jackson Was Sold on "Clusterfunke Christmas"

The owners of this Chicago home are making dreams come true. 

This holiday season, fans of Home Alone can enjoy a once in a lifetime sleepover real-life McAllister residence, which will soon be available for bookings through Airbnb for one night on Dec. 12. Four guests can stay in the Winnetka, Ill. home and dine in the very kitchen where pizzas were enjoyed and milk was spilled 30 years ago in the beloved film starring Macaulay Culkin.

In addition, you can enjoy a night of games and '90s junk food alongside Kevin McAllister's brother, Buzz (Devin Ratray) for the reasonable price of $25. To top things off, the group will enjoy the ultimate watch party for the movie Home Sweet Home Alone, which is streaming on Disney+.

"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating," says Buzz, "but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home—my pizza, even—with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."

Buzz is even giving the four lucky people a LEGO Ideas Home Alone kit to remember their time at the McAllister residence.

photos
Home Sweet Home Alone: All the Nods to the Original Home Alone

"We may all be older and wiser now, but we're never too old for holiday hijinks," Buzz adds. "So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents' house." 

Those wanting to enjoy a night with Buzz can make their request to book starting Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. CT at airbnb.com/homealone. Travel is not included in the price.

Last but not least, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities and chronic illness.

Airbnb
Living Large

Get warm and cozy in this king-size bed—just don't wet the bed like Fuller!

Airbnb
Presents

Four special guests will receive a LEGO Ideas Home Alone kit following their sleepover with Buzz.

Airbnb
Mac and Cheese, Anyone?

Plus, there's more than enough cheese pizza to go around.

Airbnb
Gifts Galore

Though Kevin set some painful traps for the Sticky Bandits in the '90s, this Airbnb is free from booby traps.

Airbnb
Deck the Halls

The iconic home is located 20 minutes outside of Chicago.

Airbnb
Festive Vibes

Kick back and relax in this tastefully decorated home.

Airbnb
Curb Appeal

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Airbnb
Ouch

Reenact the infamous scene in which Kevin puts on aftershave.

Airbnb
Memories

Take a trip down memory lane with this wall of family photos.

Airbnb
No Burglars Here

Watch your step!

Airbnb
Nostalgia

Though it's been knocked over a few times, the statue stands tall to this day.

Airbnb
King of the House

Instead of sleeping in the attic, count sheep from the comfort of the master bedroom.

Airbnb
Santa's Coming

It's no wonder burglars targeted this picturesque home back in the day.

