Relive the Fashion Evolution of Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City

Turtlenecks, ties and teal, oh my!

When it comes to fashion icons on Sex and the City, our minds may go straight to our Dior Saddle Bag-loving Carrie Bradshaw, but she isn't the only one in the series making a statement with her clothing—and that's where Miranda Hobbes comes in. Miranda, played by the ever-so-fabulous Cynthia Nixon, has had countless memorable outfits on the original six season series, as well as Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2.

From turtlenecks to plunging necklines, Miranda's style certainly shifted throughout the years. She started off the series with a more conservative, lawyerly look, and then began to add so more color and femininity to her wardrobe. But while her style may have changed, one thing remains the same: she is allll about the statement earrings and chunky jewelry, and we love her for it. And who could forget the incredible Zac Posen gown she wore to Carrie's wedding. One word: iconic.

As we wait for the SATC revival series, And Just Like That, which premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max, we couldn't help but wonder...what will Miranda's wardrobe entail? From the looks of the reboot photos, more fun patterns, bold colors, and of course, unique earrings are in store for our favorite redhead.