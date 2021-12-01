CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Indefinitely

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Andrew resigned from his position of power following calls from fellow politicians, including President Joe Biden.

"I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government," he said in a press conference. "And therefore, that is what I'll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you."

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul has been filling in.

According to an Aug. 3 report from the Attorney General, 11 women accused the governor of varying offenses, which allegedly included "a pattern of inappropriate conduct" with an executive assistant.

Andrew has previously denied the allegations, saying at an earlier press conference, "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."

About two months ago, Chris was also accused of sexual harassment. His former boss at ABC News, Shelley Ross, wrote in The New York Times that Chris "greeted me" at a 2005 party "with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock."

At the time, Chris provided a statement to the Times: "As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it."

Reps for Chris and Andrew Cuomo were not immediately available for comment when contacted by E! News on Nov. 30.