E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Your First Look at Clayton Echard's Dramatic Season of The Bachelor

ABC confirms that Clayton Echard will be the leading man for season 26 of The Bachelor. See what’s to come for his season here.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 01, 2021 2:55 AMTags
TVCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Jesse Palmer Is New "Bachelor" Host; Is He the Right Pick?

Clayton Echard is ready to hand out some roses.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, ABC confirmed that Clayton will be the next lead for The Bachelor's upcoming 26th season, which kicks off the franchise's 20th year. To help build hype for Clayton's season, the network also released a drama-filled trailer, which gives us a first look at the new Bachelor's journey for love.

"I'm just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love," says Clayton in the trailer. "And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

While we appreciate Clayton's confidence, we should mention that the teaser promises a whooole lot of tears.

"You're fake, you're two faced, I'm done," says one of the girls in the trailer. "Keep my name out of your mother-f-cking mouth." 

We're guessing someone isn't there for the right reasons!

photos
Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Viewers first became acquainted with Clayton on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette. And thanks to his devilish good looks and his surprisingly amazing dance moves, he quickly became a fan favorite—winning the hearts of both America and Michelle's fifth grade class. Unfortunately, Clayton and Michelle weren't meant to be, as the Missouri resident was sent home in the sixth episode.

Trending Stories

1

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

2

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

3

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

Back in September, E! News exclusively shared photos that seemingly proved that Clayton would be the one handing out roses for the new season. ABC stayed tight-lipped on the Bachelor casting, that is until now.

For a peek at what's to come for Clayton's season of The Bachelor, watch the new teaser above.

Season 26 of The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 3 on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

2

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

3

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

4

Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

5

Binged Selling Sunset S4? Chrishell Stause Shares What's Next

Latest News

Kelly Osbourne Fires Back at Tabloid for "Fat Shaming" Her

Update!

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Hometowns Fashion

Vin Diesel Reveals the Role Daughter Played in Meadow Walker's Wedding

Bindi Irwin Celebrates Brother Robert, All Grown Up on 18th Birthday

Your First Look at Clayton Echard's Season of The Bachelor

Exclusive

Why Kim Kardashian Is "Keeping the Peace" With Kanye "Ye" West

Why Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Walked Off the Reunion