Your First Look at Clayton Echard's Dramatic Season of The Bachelor

Clayton Echard is ready to hand out some roses.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, ABC confirmed that Clayton will be the next lead for The Bachelor's upcoming 26th season, which kicks off the franchise's 20th year. To help build hype for Clayton's season, the network also released a drama-filled trailer, which gives us a first look at the new Bachelor's journey for love.

"I'm just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love," says Clayton in the trailer. "And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

While we appreciate Clayton's confidence, we should mention that the teaser promises a whooole lot of tears.

"You're fake, you're two faced, I'm done," says one of the girls in the trailer. "Keep my name out of your mother-f-cking mouth."

We're guessing someone isn't there for the right reasons!