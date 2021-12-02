15 Stylish Quotes From PCAs Fashion Icon Kim Kardashian That'll Inspire You (& Your Closet!)

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics of All 4 Mini-Me Kids

She's solidified herself as a fashionista 'til the end of time!

Kim Kardashian is synonymous with taking risks when it comes to fashion. And the reality star's style efforts have certainly paid off as Kim is being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. With her hands in makeup, shape wear and TV superstardom, it's nearly impossible to keep up with the mother of four's busiest (and most fashionable) year yet.

Over the past two decades, Kim has brought her A game when it comes to cutting-edge fashion. But the entrepreneur's longtime love affair with fashion can be seen even from the very beginning on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She's fearless and loves to experiment and tinker with looks, creating iconic moments both in photoshoots and on the red carpet.

With so many one-of-a-kind styles, one thing remains the same for Kim: simplicity is key. "I do like to dress really simple. It's always been the key to how I dress," KKW shared on Ashley Graham's podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018. Whether it's simple, trailblazing or iconic, Kim's got her pulse (and everyone's eyes) on fashion.

