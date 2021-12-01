E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Watch Taraji P. Henson & Co-Stars Sum Up NBC's Annie Live! in Just One Word

E! News gave Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Celina Smith and more of the Annie Live! cast a unique challenge. Watch the exclusive clip below!

Tomorrow, tomorrow!

You're only a day away from NBC's Annie Live!, but before the all-star cast takes the stage for the brand new rendition of the beloved 1977 musical, E! News caught up with Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Nicole ScherzingerTituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and little orphan Annie herself, Celina Smith, to hear their thoughts on the upcoming production.

More specifically, we asked each cast member to describe Annie Live! in just one word. Take a look at the exclusive clip above to hear their answers!

Up first? Taraji, who's playing mean old Miss Hannigan. "Annie, in one word, to me, is hope," she told E! News.

Hilty gave the same response, while Nicole a.k.a. Grace Farrell went with an equally optimistic answer: "cheer." 

"If I had to describe Annie in one word," Celina chimed in, "it would be 'happy.'"

Meanwhile, Harry, who's playing Sir Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, opted for "exciting." 

Meet NBC's Annie Live! Cast

Last but certainly not least was Tituss, who may have delivered the most accurate response of all. "It would be...live!" the "Rooster Hannigan" actor told E! News with a laugh. 

Bringing it all together was a final shot of the full cast quoting one of Annie's most well-known songs.

Watch the endearing video in full above, and don't miss Annie Live!, airing Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

