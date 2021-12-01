Sandra Bullock Gives a Rare Peek Into Family Life With Bryan Randall and 2 Kids

When it comes to parenting, Sandra Bullock is glad to have her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, by her side.

On the Dec. 1 episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the Unforgivable star, 57, shared details about life with her two children—son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8—and how Bryan, 55, has been "the right human being" for the family.

Describing Bryan as a "very patient" man and "a saint," Sandra raved to co-hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, "He's evolved on a level that is not human."

Though Sandra and the professional photographer "hadn't been together long" when she finalized Laila's adoption in 2015, the actress recalled Bryan stepping up as a parental figure at the time.

"His whole life had been unraveled because of me," Sandra remembered, explaining how Bryan was thrust into the spotlight after their relationship was made public. "He was so happy, but he was scared. I'm a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life, but [is] the right human being to be there."