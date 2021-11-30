E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Lily Collins' Latest Hair Transformation Will Make You Want to Book an Appointment ASAP

While doing press for the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins revealed a fabulous new hairstyle. See her new look below!

Consider us influenced by Emily in Paris star Lily Collins.

The second season premiere of the hit Netflix series is less than a month away, and the actress, who plays a savvy social media guru and marketing executive in the City of Light, has us ready to book our next hair appointment thanks to her latest beauty transformation.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Lily debuted a très chic hairstyle on Instagram: Bangs. And no, they're not clip-ins!

"New bangs, old habits," the 32-year-old star began her message, alongside a photo of herself with Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park. "Yup, they're real! Back at it with @ashleyparklady for our @emilyinparis press day."

It's safe to say that Lily is loving her makeover. In a separate Instagram post, the Love, Rosie actress shared a close-up shot of her bangs and even struck a pose on a balcony to show off her new look. She cheekily captioned her post, "Bangin.'"

Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell is the mastermind behind the star's 'do, writing on Instagram, "Fresh bangs for my sweetheart."

And in true Lily fashion, her new hairstyle wasn't the only thing worth swooning over. For the Emily in Paris press day, she looked effortlessly stylish in a striped sweater with shoulder cutouts and an asymmetrical beige skirt by Awake New York. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry, black see-through tights and ankle booties.

Ashley served high fashion as well, wearing a collared blouse adorned with an explosion of roses. She tied her ensemble together with bright pink Mary Janes, a matching purse and red-hot shorts.

If you're in need of some beauty inspo take a closer at Lily's hair transformation in our gallery below. Plus, see which other celebs have gotten major hair makeovers in recent months. 

Season two of Emily in Paris premieres on Dec. 22 on Netflix.

