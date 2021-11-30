Lily Collins' Latest Hair Transformation Will Make You Want to Book an Appointment ASAP

Watch : Lily Collins Reacts to "Emily in Paris" Golden Globe Nominations

Consider us influenced by Emily in Paris star Lily Collins.

The second season premiere of the hit Netflix series is less than a month away, and the actress, who plays a savvy social media guru and marketing executive in the City of Light, has us ready to book our next hair appointment thanks to her latest beauty transformation.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Lily debuted a très chic hairstyle on Instagram: Bangs. And no, they're not clip-ins!

"New bangs, old habits," the 32-year-old star began her message, alongside a photo of herself with Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park. "Yup, they're real! Back at it with @ashleyparklady for our @emilyinparis press day."

It's safe to say that Lily is loving her makeover. In a separate Instagram post, the Love, Rosie actress shared a close-up shot of her bangs and even struck a pose on a balcony to show off her new look. She cheekily captioned her post, "Bangin.'"