How to Watch the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Who is hosting the ceremony?

The tree lighting ceremony will be hosted by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker. The pre-show festivities will be hosted by Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez, NBC4 New York's Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery.

Who is performing?

Confirmed performers include Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood, José Feliciano with CNCO, Pentatonix, the cast of Broadway's Come From Away and Radio City Rockettes.

After that, the tree—which will be on display between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues in NYC—will be turned on daily from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., then be illuminated for 24 hours on Christmas Day. On New Year's Eve, it'll be lit up from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)