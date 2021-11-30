E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Ansel Elgort Reveals His Biggest "Challenge" Filming West Side Story

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 30, 2021 9:21 PMTags
TVSteven SpielbergExclusivesShowsAnsel ElgortDaily PopNBCU
Watch: "West Side Story": Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort & More!

"One hand, One heart" and a whole lot of practice. 

Ansel Elgort admitted that it took him a few tries to nail the powerhouse ballads behind West Side Story, in theaters Dec. 10. "The songs are great, even though I couldn't sing them perfectly right away," Elgort joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 30. "But that's good, anything that's a challenge is good, right? It's worth it." 

The "amazing" production, helmed by producer-director Steven Spielberg, took over a year to cast. Spielberg noted that 35,000 audition tapes came in for the key roles of Maria, Tony, Anita and Bernando. 

"Ironically the second person I saw on my first day of casting was Rachel [Zegler]," Spielberg explained at the New York red carpet premiere for the film. 

A then-unknown Zegler landed the lead role of Maria after being selected by Spielberg, and she had no problem stepping into the role opposite Elgort as her love interest, Tony. 

photos
Ranking the Recent TV Musicals

"You have to work really hard for your characters to buy that love at first sight feeling," Zegler teased. "They made it really easy for us with the lighting and the costumes and the atmosphere and also I spent a lot of time with Ansel because we were rehearsing for so long. It was easy." 

Twentieth Century Fox

Plus, original cast member and Oscar winner Rita Moreno was on set to assist the next generation of West Side Story-tellers. 

"For an 88-year-old, she's as agile as anyone else," Elgort gushed. 

Watch the full interview above!

West Side Story premieres in theaters Friday, Dec. 10. 

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

3
Exclusive

Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Break Up

4

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

5

Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

Latest News

Author Alice Sebold Apologizes To Man Exonerated in Her Rape Case

Lily Collins' New Hairdo Will Make You Want to Book an Appointment

Exclusive

Ansel Elgort Reveals His Biggest "Challenge" on West Side Story

Here's Your First Look at Peacock's Real Housewives of Miami

And Just Like That's Trailer Teases Change for Carrie & Company

Dr. Oz Is Running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

Britney Spears Says She's "on Right Medication" After Conservatorship