'Tis the Season For These 12 Peppermint-Flavored Treats

We've assembled the ultimate nice list of 12 seasonal treats to get you in the holiday spirit. Merry snacking!

By Tierney Bricker Dec 01, 2021 2:00 PM
Merry December! It's officially the last month of the year, which means you have permission to go peppermint crazy for the next 31 days. It's the law. In fact, did you know Dec. 1 is actually Peppermint Bark Day? Frankly, it would just be rude to not honor it, so feel free to peruse our list of the 12 most delicious treats to properly celebrate.

Whether you are in the mood for a minty chocolate protein bar first thing in the morning or are looking for the perfect lil' bite after dinner to satisfy your cravings or, you know, it's just a day that ends in Y, we're got you covered. 

Here are 12 mint- and peppermint-flavored snacks to add to your shopping list this holiday season. P.S. They also make for great stocking stuffers, if you can resist the temptation to eat them first. 

Aloha White Chocolate Peppermint Protein Bars (12-Pack)

Say, well, aloha to your new go-to morning pick-me-up, which is packed with 14 grams of plant-based protein and contains no artificial sugar sweeteners. 

$32.99
Amazon

Califia Farms Peppermint Mocha Almond Milk Coffee Creamer (6-Pack)

The best part of waking up is Christmas in your cup. That's easy to accomplish with Califia Farms' seasonal offering, which contains only two grams of sugar per serving. 

$29.94
Amazon

The Original Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark (1 Pound)

Come on, did you really think we would celebrate Peppermint Bark Day without including the OG itself? Aw, you did? That's sweet. Just like this pound of perfection, which will make for the most nostalgic stocking stuffer for any chocolate lover in your life. 

$29.95
Williams Sonoma

SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Peppermint Almonds

Forget sticking your tongue on a freezing pole. We double-dog-dare you to try just one of these without immediately devouring the entire bag during your annual viewing of A Christmas Story.

$4.99
$4.29
Thrive Market

Gigantic! Double Dark Mint Chocolate Bar (8-Pack)

No disrespect to all of the Girl Scouts in our lives, but imagine a better-for-you and (gasp!) better-tasting Thin Mint. That is what this bar is delivering, with just seven grams of sugar and all real, no bulls--t ingredients. We may even leave one for Santa. 

$27.99
Gigantic!

Lily's Peppermint White Chocolate Baking Chips (3-Pack)

If the bakers gonna bake, bake, bake, why not take Christmas treats to the next level by mixing in these peppermint chips that are sweetened with stevia and have no added sugar? 

$21.99
Amazon

Simple Mills Mint Chocolate Sweet Thins

A sweet but savory cracker?! Praise the sugar plum fairy, our dreams have come true. Made with watermelon seed flour, cashew flour, sunflower seed flour and flax and naturally sweetened with coconut sugar, these deliver the perfect minty crunch and make for an unexpected addition to your holiday charcuterie boards. 

$4.99
Amazon

SkinnyPop White Chocolate Peppermint Kettle Corn

Take your holiday movie marathon to the next level by serving a bowl of Christmas kernels that both Olivia Pope and Mrs. Claus would be proud of. Oh, and did we happen to mention there's just 70 calories per cup? 

$14.75
Amazon

Super Coffee White Chocolate Peppermint Iced Coffee Drink (12-Pack)

Save yourself about 30 bucks in spending money this week by skipping your daily coffee shop stop in favor of this keto-friendly option. With no added sugar, this 12 ounce bottle finds just the right amount of sweetness and sneakily adds 10 grams of protein into your diet. 

$33.95
Amazon

Keto Krisp Chocolate Mint Protein Bar (12-Pack)

Don't worry, keto fam, we've got just the seasonal snack for you. May we introduce you to this low-carb and low-sugar square that has 10 grams of protein and contains MCT oil? Just what you need to help you through hours of holiday shopping!

$35.99
Amazon

JOJO's Dark Chocolate Peppermint Pretzel Bites (4-Pack)

Sometimes you need a little salty with your sweet. That's where these squares—which are low-sugar, gluten-free and contain plant-based protein—come in to deliver the ultimate dream team of flavor.

$25.99
Amazon

Dandies Vegan Peppermint Marshmallows

Why limit s'mores to summer? Surprise your family and friends with a wintery take on the classic campfire treat by adding in these peppermint flavored marshmallows, along with one of JOJO's peppermint pretzel bites. 

$12.99
Amazon

Still craving fall flavors? We've got you covered with our roundup of pumpkin spice products.

