Here's Your Sizzling First Look at Peacock's The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4

Watch the jaw-dropping first trailer for the fourth season of Peacock's recently rebooted The Real Housewives of Miami below! Plus, find out when the show is launching later this year.

By Allison Crist Nov 30, 2021 9:00 PMTags
Let the Miami mania begin!

Peacock just dropped the first trailer for season four of the rebooted Bravo franchise The Real Housewives of Miami, and it's safe to say the Florida ladies will be bringing the heat this winter. 

Premiering Thursday, Dec. 16, RHOM season four stars previous Housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen, along with newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife to be casted in Real Housewives history.

Additionally, fan favorites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton alongside Kiki Barth will be friends of the Housewives. 

The group is already clashing in the below trailer, with Nicole accusing Marysol of being "bored" in her life only for Larsa to step in and ask, "Who the f--k are you?"

That's not to say the O.G. Housewives are entirely loyal to each other, though! Everyone is up to no good throughout the sneak peek, as we hear snippets of everything from an OnlyFans scandal to someone who apparently "died while having sex with a man."

There's plenty of tears, especially for Alexia, who's caught in the middle between her fiancée Todd and her eldest son Peter, at odds after an unexpected disagreement.

Lisa is also struggling with her significant other, and a startling revelation may threaten to fracture her and Lenny's marriage beyond repair.

Meanwhile, Adriana and Larsa are both recently divorced, and the latter is attempting to restart her life after separating from her NBA superstar husband Scottie Pippen—even if that means "trying to become the new Kim Kardashian," as a certain RHOM star accuses her of doing in the trailer.  

The ladies who are happily married are facing their own unique challenges. 

After an extremely distressing and challenging upbringing, Nicole is reevaluating her relationship with her estranged dad for the sake of her son, while Guerdy, the self-proclaimed workaholic who agreed to plan Alexia's wedding, is quickly realizing that she may have signed up for more than she expected.

Julia, meanwhile, lives a much slower-paced life, running a small farm outside of Miami where she lives with her wife, pro tennis player Martina Navratilova

All in all, Guerdy seems to sum the season up quite well: "Buckle up baby, it's gonna be a bumpy ride!"

Don't miss the premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami season four on Thursday, Dec. 16 on Peacock. The first three episodes will be available the day of premiere, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays thereafter.

In the meantime, you can also turn to Peacock to stream the first three RHOM seasons and all of your favorite Real Housewives franchises. 

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

